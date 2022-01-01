Rails Handle every transaction With the world of payments rapidly evolving, our versatile platform enables today’s transaction methods and keeps your financial institution ready for tomorrow’s. Learn More

Use Integration Integrate with ease Seamlessly integrate with popular core banking platforms, enterprise business systems, and easily adapt if needed. Learn More

Risk Management Ensure safe and secure transactions We safeguard your transactions and payments with Unusual Activity Monitoring, actionable messages to your risk teams, and a range of fraud, AML and BSA detection capabilities. Learn More