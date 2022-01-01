We understand what today’s financial institutions need and offer specialized solutions that support your borrowers and account holders, and benefit departments across your enterprise.
“With SWIVEL, we’ve seen an 80%+ switch from agent-aided payments to online payments.”
“SWIVEL provides our account holders with the self-service tools they need to quickly and conveniently manage loan payments.”
“SWIVEL has allowed us to better service our members through multichannel use of our website, digital channels, and contact centers.”